Hudock Inc. Cuts Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.63.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

