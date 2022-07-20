Hudock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 211.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $102.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.06 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.63.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

