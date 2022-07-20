Hudock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hudock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 178,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 16.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 287,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,277,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 38,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 33.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.04.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average of $54.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

