Hudock Inc. Sells 497 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.04.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average is $54.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

