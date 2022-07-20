Hudock Inc. Sells 792 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hudock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,552,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $132.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.09 and its 200-day moving average is $132.06.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

