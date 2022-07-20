Hudock Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,296 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,659,000 after buying an additional 1,135,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,596,000 after buying an additional 873,149 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,166,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,135,000 after acquiring an additional 280,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,879,000 after acquiring an additional 239,615 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $65.63 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.46.

