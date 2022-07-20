Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 270,900 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 378,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,709.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Huhtamäki Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance

Shares of HOYFF stock remained flat at $43.47 during trading on Wednesday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 52 week low of $43.47 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.49.

About Huhtamäki Oyj

Huhtamäki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Findland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

