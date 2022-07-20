Hydra Achieves Market Cap of $25.30 Million (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Hydra coin can now be bought for $2.94 or 0.00012274 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hydra has traded up 27.3% against the dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $25.30 million and approximately $296,252.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 69.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.35 or 0.00544266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00020973 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001706 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 19,687,577 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain.

Hydra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

