Hyve Hits Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Hyve has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $108,973.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.82 or 0.00556915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00022095 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

