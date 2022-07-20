Hyve Hits Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Hyve has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $108,973.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.82 or 0.00556915 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001548 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00022095 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015307 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001779 BTC.
Hyve Profile
Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Hyve
