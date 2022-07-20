IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Short Interest Up 39.5% in June

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,500 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the June 15th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 239.2 days.

IBI Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBIBF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468. IBI Group has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of IBI Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IBI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of IBI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

