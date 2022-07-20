Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 26,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 272,674 shares.The stock last traded at $4.63 and had previously closed at $4.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMVT. UBS Group dropped their price target on Immunovant to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Immunovant to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Immunovant Stock Up 6.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 130,142 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Immunovant by 1,923.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 264,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $40,683,000. 32.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunovant

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

