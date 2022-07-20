Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH) Short Interest Down 30.4% in June

Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Industrial Human Capital Price Performance

Shares of Industrial Human Capital stock remained flat at $10.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. Industrial Human Capital has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Human Capital in the first quarter worth about $152,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Industrial Human Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Industrial Human Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,505,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Human Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Human Capital by 3,951.7% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 465,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 454,444 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Human Capital Company Profile

Industrial Human Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Industrial Human Capital, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

