Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Short Interest Update

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the June 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.
Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on IIPR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.60.
Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 3.0 %
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.59). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 144.93%.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
Further Reading
