Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

ISSC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. 16,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.14. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 25.49%.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Solutions and Support

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

In other news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 6,029 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $40,514.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,333.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 10,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $90,393.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,530.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 6,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $40,514.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,008 shares in the company, valued at $833,333.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,185 shares of company stock worth $233,603 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 22.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

See Also

