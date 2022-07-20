Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Given New C$7.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of INO.UN stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.13. The company had a trading volume of 138,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$232.35 million and a P/E ratio of 8.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.75. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$7.02 and a one year high of C$10.43.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

