Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Buys 2,400 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $21,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 259,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $21,597.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $21,625.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,600.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $21,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $21,222.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $21,336.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $20,938.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $21,644.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Matthew Rizik bought 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $21,480.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

RKT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,810. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on RKT shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

