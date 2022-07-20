Insider Selling: Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Insider Sells 3,901 Shares of Stock

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $25,551.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.58. 21,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,592. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

