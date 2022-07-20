Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.68.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intel Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Intel by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $164.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

