IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Up 28.8% in June

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IntelGenx Technologies Trading Up 16.4 %

Shares of IGXT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. 289,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,300. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. IntelGenx Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 235.51% and a negative net margin of 655.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006, an oral film product for treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0043/2015, an oral film containing montelukast for treatment of Alzheimer; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0010/2006 for treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; INT0036/2013, an oral film product for schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

