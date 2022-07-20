International Battery Metals Ltd (CNSX:IBAT) Director Buys C$66,417.00 in Stock

International Battery Metals Ltd (CNSX:IBAT – Get Rating) Director William Webster Iv acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.21 per share, with a total value of C$66,417.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$139,475.70.
International Battery Metals Stock Performance
International Battery Metals Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$1.11.
About International Battery Metals
