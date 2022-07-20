International Battery Metals Ltd (CNSX:IBAT) Director Buys C$66,417.00 in Stock

International Battery Metals Ltd (CNSX:IBAT – Get Rating) Director William Webster Iv acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.21 per share, with a total value of C$66,417.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$139,475.70.

International Battery Metals Stock Performance

International Battery Metals Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$1.11.

About International Battery Metals

International Battery Metals Ltd. operates as an exploration company in Canada. The company engages in the acquisition and exploration of metals used in the production of batteries. It primarily focuses on exploring lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Rheingold Exploration Corp. and changed its name to International Battery Metals Ltd.

