International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 2.6% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

IBM stock opened at $130.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.54 and its 200-day moving average is $133.19.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.