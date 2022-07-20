International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS.

International Business Machines Trading Down 5.2 %

IBM opened at $130.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.19. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.75.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9,750.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 476,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 471,736 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2,345.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,233,000 after buying an additional 333,665 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 38.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,132,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,237,000 after buying an additional 315,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

