International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Position Increased by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up about 1.0% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.8% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 481,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,252,000 after buying an additional 83,084 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $117.70 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.38 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

