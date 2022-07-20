Internet Computer Hits Market Cap of $1.88 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $7.53 or 0.00031124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.88 billion and approximately $101.44 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004134 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.95 or 0.00541270 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001557 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021100 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00014818 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001737 BTC.
Internet Computer Profile
Internet Computer’s total supply is 485,400,766 coins and its circulating supply is 249,083,826 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity.
Internet Computer Coin Trading
