Inverse Finance Price Reaches $128.98 on Major Exchanges (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, Inverse Finance has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can now be bought for about $128.98 or 0.00543764 BTC on exchanges. Inverse Finance has a market cap of $12.09 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00211401 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005311 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001184 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance (INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inverse Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

