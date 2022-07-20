Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.