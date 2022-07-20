Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating) shares rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.64 and last traded at $17.61. Approximately 1,143,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,062,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 58.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 284.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,699 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DB Oil Fund

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

