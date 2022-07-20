Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the June 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFM. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 323.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

