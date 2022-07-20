Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the June 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $40.20.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
See Also
