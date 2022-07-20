Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $298.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.80 and a 200-day moving average of $328.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

