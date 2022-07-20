Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is SPC Financial Inc.’s Largest Position

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 820,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,917 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 15.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $129,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,188,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,073,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.35. The company had a trading volume of 16,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,325. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.75. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $129.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

