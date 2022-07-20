IOI Token (IOI) Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week

IOI Token (IOI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, IOI Token has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One IOI Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000931 BTC on popular exchanges. IOI Token has a market cap of $1.95 million and $46,866.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,289.49 or 0.99977477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

IOI Token Profile

IOI Token (CRYPTO:IOI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOI Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trade Race Manager (TRM) is an ecosystem for gamers and traders powered by Defi and NFTs to bring users lifetime rewards, that add an element of gaming to make trading a fun experience. With TRM, users can trade cryptocurrencies in a different way, where traders may bet on themselves and compete against each other in many trading contests, known as races with the unique blockchain tokens called nonfungible tokens which represent racing car and much more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOI Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

