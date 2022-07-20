Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. State Street Corp increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,179,000 after purchasing an additional 522,760 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,849,000 after acquiring an additional 424,273 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,381,000 after acquiring an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,880,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,581,000 after purchasing an additional 300,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.44%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,570 shares of company stock worth $180,440 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

