IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Stock Performance

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. MAS Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.