iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.00

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 1579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.17.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

