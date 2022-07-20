iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Raised by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 614.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,376,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

