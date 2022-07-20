iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,694 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises about 1.0% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $8,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,112,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, Wilshire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,637,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,861. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29.

