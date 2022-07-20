iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.24

Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.24 and last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 757530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42.

Institutional Trading of iShares Gold Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAU. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

