iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 340,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 25,348,872 shares.The stock last traded at $179.51 and had previously closed at $178.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.94 and a 200 day moving average of $192.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 3,438,481 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after buying an additional 2,954,160 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,653,197 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after buying an additional 1,281,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

