iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $394.41. The stock had a trading volume of 62,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,423,916. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $392.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
