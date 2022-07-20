iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Position Boosted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.29% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.