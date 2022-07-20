iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

BATS ITB opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.31. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.