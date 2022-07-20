Island Coin (ISLE) Price Tops $0.0000

Island Coin (ISLE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Island Coin has traded up 36.2% against the US dollar. One Island Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Island Coin has a market cap of $28,485.36 and approximately $24.00 worth of Island Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021989 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015215 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001767 BTC.
About Island Coin
Island Coin’s total supply is 537,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,267,720,927,509 coins. The Reddit community for Island Coin is https://reddit.com/r/islandcoin. Island Coin’s official Twitter account is @island_coin.
Island Coin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Island Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Island Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.