IXT Market Capitalization Achieves $189,609.26 (IXT)

IXT (IXT) traded up 90.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. IXT has a total market cap of $189,609.26 and $189.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IXT has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One IXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IXT Coin Profile

IXT (IXT) is a coin. It launched on July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech.

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

