Jack Nielsen Sells 40,087 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 40,087 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $2,212,401.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,375,378 shares in the company, valued at $186,287,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,773 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $317,745.92.

On Monday, July 11th, Jack Nielsen sold 3,058 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $168,220.58.

On Thursday, July 7th, Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $10,128,736.38.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jack Nielsen sold 32,486 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $1,698,043.22.

On Friday, July 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 11,038 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $574,417.52.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Jack Nielsen sold 3,533 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $184,422.60.

On Monday, June 27th, Jack Nielsen sold 86,209 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $4,514,765.33.

On Friday, June 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 11,528 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $600,147.68.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,143. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. The company had revenue of $85.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valor Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $478,337,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,758,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,620,000 after acquiring an additional 509,585 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,544,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after buying an additional 287,013 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

