Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Holdings Lowered by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned about 0.63% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $16,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNLA. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VNLA stock opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.01.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.