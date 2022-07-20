Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Down 31.0% in June

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:JSML traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.88. The company had a trading volume of 16,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,337. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $71.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average of $53.44.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.