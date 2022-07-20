Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Up 44.7% in June

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,185,200 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the June 15th total of 3,583,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,963.0 days.
Japan Display Price Performance
Shares of JNNDF stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. Japan Display has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.54.
Japan Display Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Display (JNNDF)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.