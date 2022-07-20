Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Up 44.7% in June

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,185,200 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the June 15th total of 3,583,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,963.0 days.

Japan Display Price Performance

Shares of JNNDF stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. Japan Display has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.54.

Japan Display Company Profile

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; devices used for display and diagnosis in medical field comprising mammography, PACS, surgical monitor, ultrasonography, X-ray sensitivity sensor, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

