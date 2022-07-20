Jason M. Meggs Sells 7,500 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $546,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,328.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SYNH stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.02. 12,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,285. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.70. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,330 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 490.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,427,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,001 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 576.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,343,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,983 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,229,000 after acquiring an additional 723,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,359,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,002,000 after acquiring an additional 663,152 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.11.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

