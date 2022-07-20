Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GSL. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE GSL traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.93. 1,092,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,189. The company has a market capitalization of $653.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.80. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $153.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.40 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 33.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 666,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 654,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 54,387 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,068,000. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

