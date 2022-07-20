Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

NASDAQ NGM opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.71. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). The business had revenue of $20.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.35 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.11% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 83,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $897,458.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 902,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,733,551.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column bought 83,175 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $897,458.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 902,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,733,551.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Group L. P. Column bought 20,666 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $273,824.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,417,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,775,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,394,261 shares of company stock worth $18,377,237. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 383.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

